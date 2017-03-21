Sample of voters in east Cobb and Mar...

Sample of voters in east Cobb and Marietta show support for Ed-SPLOST

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Roger Murphy brought his granddaughter Alexandra Hustin, 5, to the polls with him Tuesday to explain the process to her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... 57 min Letter H 2
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 9 hr TwatBreath 28
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... 13 hr Not gay 2
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 15 hr Victor Hugo 26
Rent Smart - in Evans, GA. Ripping off & Discri... 19 hr Soloman 5
Rodney Battles murder trial (Apr '08) 22 hr Avalanche187 9
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Tue Tolerman 5
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC