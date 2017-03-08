Saint Leo University offering online ...

Saint Leo University offering online graduate degree in Psychology

22 hrs ago

Saint Leo University, which has a campus at 1395 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta, has developed a new Master of Science degree program in psychology and is enrolling students beginning summer 2017.

