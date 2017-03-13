Rack Room Shoes opens new store in Ma...

Rack Room Shoes opens new store in Marietta on Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Family footwear retailer Rack Room Shoes announced it will open the doors to its newest location on Thursday in the brand new Parkside West Cobb shopping center, located off Dallas Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Mahz 20,899
Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16) 1 hr BigBrotherAlmighty 41
News GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue... 3 hr DoravilleDreaming 2
Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile 3 hr ThomasA 10
News Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daughter to vic... 6 hr Trump is the man 1
News Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor... 6 hr Trump is the man 1
Sleeping Naked (Apr '16) 10 hr Bigjohn 19
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Cobb County was issued at March 14 at 3:34PM EDT

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Ireland
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC