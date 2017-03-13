Q&A with Nationals prospect Carter Kieboom
The Nationals took Carter Kieboom with their first pick in 2016, selecting the Georgia prep product 28th overall in the first round. He joined his brother Spencer, a 2012 fifth-rounder who made his big league debut last October, in the Nats' system upon signing, and then enjoyed a solid pro debut in the Rookie Gulf Coast League.
