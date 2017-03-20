Police: Same men targeted 2 bottle shops
Two Marietta liquor stores were the targets of burglars early Thursday morning. Marietta Police investigators are seeking the public's help to find two men they say are responsible for both incidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Wiggins Chamblee
|5 hr
|Jaba
|9
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|6 hr
|General Zod
|3
|Bisexual Secret Society
|6 hr
|Eye Roll
|3
|The Bind of Historically Black Schools in the A...
|8 hr
|Mikey
|15
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|16 hr
|31 Genders
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off
|19 hr
|Elmer
|6
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC