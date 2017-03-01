Pita Mediterranean Street Food restau...

Pita Mediterranean Street Food restaurant nears its Columbus debut

A restaurant serving Mediterranean-style food that includes variety of gyros, falafel, pita bread, wraps, kabobs, hummus and salads is about three weeks from opening in Columbus. Pita Mediterranean Street Food is preparing for its debut at 6600 Whittlesey Blvd., in the Columbus Park Crossing area, by March 24 or 25, the Peachtree City, Ga.-based chain's founder, Nour Rabai, said Thursday.

