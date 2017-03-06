Pedestrian killed in Marietta parking lot
A tractor-trailer driver hit and killed a Marietta man in a parking lot near North Marietta Parkway Monday morning, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|American Independent
|1,910
|Trumps Narcissistic Behavior
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|12
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|4 hr
|31 Genders
|12
|Corrupt Police Officers
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Atlanta Sucks! (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|Pete
|193
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|Mon
|Franklin
|44
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|Mon
|Stunned
|59
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC