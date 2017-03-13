Past Women of Achievement honorees celebrate, discuss empowerment at luncheon
Nine former Women of Achievement gathered for lunch at The Georgian Club on Monday to discuss what the Tribute to Women distinction has meant to them, how to support women and young girls in our community and the state of women in the workplace today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|6 min
|Bob Not Legit
|26
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 min
|Vato Loco
|20,918
|Andy Lee: BOB RICHARDS - A Jerk! Job Discrimina...
|9 min
|Bob Not Legit
|5
|Joshua ulbrich
|12 min
|Babe
|1
|Black History Month: Tribute To REAL HEROES!!!!!
|1 hr
|Caprie
|17
|Al Wiggins Chamblee
|2 hr
|Caught
|11
|Corinthians 15
|3 hr
|U also worship a ...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC