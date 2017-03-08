Noted legal historian to speak at Saint Leo University
Saint Leo University, which has a campus at 1395 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta, announced that its School of Arts and Sciences will present guest speaker Shana L. Haines at the university's Women's History Month celebration on March 23 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Newport News Education Office.
