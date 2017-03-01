Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care in east Cobb has new home
Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care in east Cobb announced their move to a new suite in the Northside/East Cobb Medical building, roughly a mile south from their previous location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tarise baity
|2 hr
|Ummm88
|1
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|4 hr
|Spotted Girl
|1,886
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|4 hr
|Knee Gro
|40
|Hoodrat Stephanie Abrams (Nov '15)
|7 hr
|Chalrae
|17
|Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer
|7 hr
|Dolpha
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Holly
|45
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC