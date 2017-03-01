New east Cobb chiropractor to have ri...

New east Cobb chiropractor to have ribbon cutting on St. Paddy's Day

On Saint Patrick's Day, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. at Inspire Me Chiropractic Studio, 1503 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 100 in Marietta.

