New east Cobb chiropractor to have ribbon cutting on St. Paddy's Day
On Saint Patrick's Day, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. at Inspire Me Chiropractic Studio, 1503 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 100 in Marietta.
