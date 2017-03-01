Mountain View Arts Alliance presents ...

Mountain View Arts Alliance presents - Five Women Wearing the Same Dress'

The Mountain View Arts Alliance will present "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress," by Marietta playwright Alan Ball, at The Art Place-Mountain View, 3330 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.

