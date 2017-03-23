Miriam Elaine Schroff

Miriam Elaine Schroff

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: World News Report

Miriam Elaine Schroff, 94, formerly of Royal Oak, passed away on March 15, 2017, in Marietta, Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Creflo 1 hr Nope 6
Ardith I love you 3 hr Ardith the transg... 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Erik The Red 20,929
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 19 hr Kim Jo 14
ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again. Fri Trippin White Boy 4
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) Fri anonymous 609
Did WGCL-TV (CBS 46) force Ben Swann to shut do... Fri Doravillian 6
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,813,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC