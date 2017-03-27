Milestone Anniversary: Jack and Minnie Newton celebrate 70 years of marriage
Jack D. Newton and Minnie B. Newton will celebrate 70 years of marriage today, March 29. Jack grew up in Marietta and Minnie grew up in Pickens County.
