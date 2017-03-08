MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of March 9

MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of March 9

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: MDJonline.com

Pictured is a photograph of an advertisement from the Friday, March 9, 1917, edition of The Marietta Journal and Courier for Planet Jr. Cultivators being sold at Norton Hardware Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,882
News Great-grandmother says she was repeatedly punch... 2 hr ThomasA 2
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 3 hr Falcon 61
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 3 hr Falcon 1,913
News Wall Street Cops Reined In as SEC Braces for Tr... 7 hr Donald E Putnam Jr 2
Al Wiggins Chamblee 14 hr Jaba 6
News Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of ant... Mar 3 Trump is Winning 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC