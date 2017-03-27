Mark Donovan named chief credit offic...

Mark Donovan named chief credit officer at First Landmark Bank

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Marietta-based First Landmark Bank president and CEO Stan Kryder announced the promotion of executive vice president Mark Donovan to chief credit officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr VIKING POWER 20,936
God punishes I-85 3 hr Gasp you su ck penis 4
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 4 hr NOM s Waffle House 10
News Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout... 4 hr RustyS 1
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 5 hr General Zod 34
Savoy Bar and Grill 6 hr Gasp 1
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 7 hr go outside invest... 1,930
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,985 • Total comments across all topics: 279,960,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC