Marine saves woman who nodded off, flipped car A mother's worry for...
A woman fell asleep at the wheel while driving to see her daughter at Kennestone Hospital and flipped her car in the heart of Marietta on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. She was all right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|2 hr
|Lee Pong
|9
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|2 hr
|Spotted Girl
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Terrance
|20,919
|Rent Smart - in Evans, GA. Ripping off & Discri...
|7 hr
|Trump is the man
|6
|Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho...
|7 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Rodney Battles murder trial (Apr '08)
|15 hr
|Troubled name
|10
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|Tue
|TwatBreath
|28
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC