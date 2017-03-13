Marietta's Parks & Recreation Department to host Easter Bunny breakfast
The city of Marietta's Parks & Recreation Department announced that it will host a special Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Custer Park Sports and Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way in Marietta.
