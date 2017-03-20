Marietta pre-prom tradition continues

Marietta pre-prom tradition continues

Marietta High seniors on Saturday posed for photos outside the Marietta Educational Garden Center hours before the school's 2017 prom held at the Cobb Energy Centre in Cumberland.

