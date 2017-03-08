Marietta Museum of History hosts Satu...

Marietta Museum of History hosts Saturday Speaks: Beatles vs. Stones event

The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, on Saturday will have Georgia State University professor John MacMillian, who will discuss his book, "Beatles vs. Stones."

