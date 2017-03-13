Marietta doctor honored for lifelong medical career
Dr. Jeffrey Stone, president of the Cobb County Medical Society, left, presents Dr. Tony Musarra with an award named after him for his medical career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer
|8 min
|Kelly the loser
|11
|Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile
|13 min
|Davis efted up
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11)
|16 hr
|NaTo3487
|23
|Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|BigBrotherAlmighty
|41
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|19 hr
|DoravilleDreaming
|2
|Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daughter to vic...
|23 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC