Man charged with deaths of elderly Ma...

Man charged with deaths of elderly Marietta couple appears in court

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MDJonline.com

The man charged with murdering a Marietta couple after they responded to an ad on Craigslist appeared in court Thursday, two years to the day from when he was indicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 min mexico 20,909
News MARTA Chair Arrested For Sex Acts (Aug '07) 1 hr Tolerman 15
Is Southern hospitality a myth? 6 hr Captian MAGA 1
Why are Blacks so racist? 6 hr Captian MAGA 1
I'm glad Hillary Clinton lost and will never be... 10 hr zenith hour 16
Andy Lee: BOB RICHARDS - A Jerk! Job Discrimina... 11 hr andylee has bad c... 10
Add Your Business Listing and weebsite (Sep '14) Mar 15 wra10 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC