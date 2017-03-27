Learn about dementia on Friday
Cobb Senior Services and Due West United Methodist Church will host "A Day with Teepa Snow: Today's Voice for Dementia" on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free event is open to family caregivers and professional caregivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doraville To Lose Federal Funds
|1 hr
|Jack Trask
|3
|Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of n...
|1 hr
|Veal Brauth
|7
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|8 hr
|Rob Perryman
|31
|Missing Black Women
|9 hr
|Nate Turner
|3
|Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08)
|22 hr
|Mike
|154
|Add Your Business Listing and weebsite (Sep '14)
|Mar 15
|wra10
|7
|Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of ant...
|Mar 3
|Trump is Winning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC