Lane closures planned for I-75 south ...

Lane closures planned for I-75 south in Marietta

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MDJonline.com

Three lanes of Interstate 75 southbound between South Marietta Parkway and Delk Road will be closed overnight each night this week to allow for construction of the state's managed lanes project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... 2 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 1
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 5 hr TwatBreath 28
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... 9 hr Not gay 2
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 11 hr Victor Hugo 26
Rent Smart - in Evans, GA. Ripping off & Discri... 15 hr Soloman 5
Rodney Battles murder trial (Apr '08) 18 hr Avalanche187 9
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 20 hr Tolerman 5
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC