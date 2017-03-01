Kelly Dudley appointed chief financia...

Kelly Dudley appointed chief financial officer

Commissioner Avery D. Niles announced that Kelly Dudley of Marietta has been appointed to the position of chief financial officer and will lead the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Division of Finance and oversee the agency's $338 million budget.

