Jennie T. Anderson Theatre to present 'Damn Yankees'

23 hrs ago

The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta, will present 'Damn Yankees', a CCCEPA/Pebblebrook production, as the fourth show in its 2017 Encore Series.

