Interactive Mystical Seder at Chabad of Cobb
Chabad of Cobb, 4450 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have an Interactive Mystical Seder for the entire family led by Rabbi Ephraim Silverman on April 10, the first night of Passover.
