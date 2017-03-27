Indictment: Kennesaw mother sat on so...

Indictment: Kennesaw mother sat on son's head for an hour

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

A Kennesaw woman accused of sitting on her 2-year-old son's head until he lost consciousness was indicted March 23 on two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, according to the Cobb District Attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout... 2 hr coyote505 2
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 2 hr The lerman 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr VIKING POWER 20,937
God punishes I-85 6 hr Gasp you su ck penis 4
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 8 hr General Zod 34
Savoy Bar and Grill 9 hr Gasp 1
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 10 hr go outside invest... 1,930
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC