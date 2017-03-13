Improvement to Dallas Acworth Highway...

Improvement to Dallas Acworth Highway intersection gets green light

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Drivers in northwest Cobb could soon see an intersection improvement that could aid their travels to and from Paulding County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile 28 min Davis 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 56 min WPWW 20,910
Why does Atlanta lack decent black men? (Apr '10) 1 hr Fernando 247
Corinthians 15 1 hr Charolette 4
News Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer 2 hr Michelle 13
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 2 hr Michelle 67
Women's Rights? 3 hr Trump is the man 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Cobb County was issued at March 15 at 9:28PM EDT

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,705 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC