How to talk about cancer when a frien...

How to talk about cancer when a friend is sick

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

Dr. Jennifer Kilkus, a clinical psychologist at the WellStar Kennestone Cancer Center in Marietta, Georgia, says many people don't even know where to begin "And they don't know it's okay to say, 'This is hard, and I don't know what to say, but I'm here. What do you need?" she says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 13 min Rjs 611
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 56 min ellie 3
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 2 hr Jim 1,929
LeadList.club Has the best massage leads in ATL 2 hr Chelsea 1
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) 5 hr taxpayer 112 16
Jim Hudson Lexus: Racial & Job Discrimination!!!!! 6 hr PissedoffCustomer 2
Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11) 9 hr TheCars7879 19
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,476 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC