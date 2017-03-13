House committee stops elected superintendent proposal
Senate Resolution 192 seems to be dead, at least for the year, after members of the House Education Committee opted against changing the current system, which sees locally-elected school boards appoint a local school superintendent, according to state Rep. Sam Teasley, R-Marietta, a member of the House Education Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 min
|gotcha
|20,900
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|18
|Wow
|5 hr
|Tattygirl
|2
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Captain MAGA
|26
|MARTA Chair Arrested For Sex Acts (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Really
|7
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|Pimped wife
|301
|Bail scam lands man inside cell (Jul '08)
|8 hr
|leslie
|18
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC