House committee stops elected superin...

House committee stops elected superintendent proposal

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Senate Resolution 192 seems to be dead, at least for the year, after members of the House Education Committee opted against changing the current system, which sees locally-elected school boards appoint a local school superintendent, according to state Rep. Sam Teasley, R-Marietta, a member of the House Education Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 min gotcha 20,900
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 2 hr Victor Hugo Fan 18
Wow 5 hr Tattygirl 2
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 5 hr Captain MAGA 26
News MARTA Chair Arrested For Sex Acts (Aug '07) 5 hr Really 7
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 6 hr Pimped wife 301
News Bail scam lands man inside cell (Jul '08) 8 hr leslie 18
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Cobb County was issued at March 17 at 3:36AM EDT

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,680 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC