Grand Ole Opry Recognizes Travis Tritt's 25 Year Membership Anniversary
Travis Tritt celebrated his 25th anniversary of becoming an Opry member Tuesday night, February 28th. During Tritt's 30-minute set, the legendary John Conlee presented Tritt with a commemorative plaque congratulating the singer for his long-lived relationship with the Opry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybergrass.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|14 min
|Knee Gro
|40
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1,885
|Hoodrat Stephanie Abrams (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|Chalrae
|17
|Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer
|2 hr
|Dolpha
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Holly
|45
|Mount Paran Christian names Clay Van De Vate ST...
|8 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC