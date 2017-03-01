Grand Ole Opry Recognizes Travis Trit...

Grand Ole Opry Recognizes Travis Tritt's 25 Year Membership Anniversary

Travis Tritt celebrated his 25th anniversary of becoming an Opry member Tuesday night, February 28th. During Tritt's 30-minute set, the legendary John Conlee presented Tritt with a commemorative plaque congratulating the singer for his long-lived relationship with the Opry.

