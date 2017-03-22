Gov. Barnes endorses Jon Ossoff for Congress
Former Gov. Roy Barnes endorsed Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to replace Tom Price in the U.S. Congress in a conference at Barnes' Marietta law office Wednesday.
