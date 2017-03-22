Gov. Barnes endorses Jon Ossoff for C...

Gov. Barnes endorses Jon Ossoff for Congress

11 hrs ago

Former Gov. Roy Barnes endorsed Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to replace Tom Price in the U.S. Congress in a conference at Barnes' Marietta law office Wednesday.

