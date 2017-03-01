Good Mews hosts bestselling author, feline expert
Bestselling author and cat behaviorist, Pam Johnson-Bennett, will be at at Good Mews Animal Foundation in Marietta today from noon to 2 p.m. to discuss cat behavior and answer questions about why furry felines act the way they do.
