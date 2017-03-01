Georgia Symphony Orchestra presents Sensory Friendly Concert
The Georgia Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with "Autism Speaks" will present a Sensory Friendly Concert designed especially for individuals with autism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|4 hr
|WATCHDOG
|17
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,859
|Black History Month: Tribute To REAL HEROES!!!!!
|6 hr
|Shean Thompsons
|8
|Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See 'Kong: Skull...
|6 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08)
|7 hr
|Wayne W is innocent
|153
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|7 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1,804
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC