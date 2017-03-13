Genealogy Society of Cobb County to m...

Genealogy Society of Cobb County to meet March 28

19 hrs ago

The Genealogy Society of Cobb County will meet on March 28 from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, 189 Church St. in Marietta.

