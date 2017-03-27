Free fishing clinic at Hyde Farm
A free fishing clinic for youth will be at Hyde Farm, 721 Hyde Road in Marietta, on April 1, 8, 15 and 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Teach a Child to Fish" is a nonprofit organization with the mission of mentoring youth through fishing programs and helping help find their own true value of life, while preserving and protecting the great outdoors.
