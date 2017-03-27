Free fishing clinic at Hyde Farm

Free fishing clinic at Hyde Farm

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

A free fishing clinic for youth will be at Hyde Farm, 721 Hyde Road in Marietta, on April 1, 8, 15 and 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Teach a Child to Fish" is a nonprofit organization with the mission of mentoring youth through fishing programs and helping help find their own true value of life, while preserving and protecting the great outdoors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 3 hr Rob Perryman 31
Missing Black Women 4 hr Nate Turner 3
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of n... 5 hr ThomasA 5
Doraville To Lose Federal Funds 12 hr jeff 2
News Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08) 17 hr Mike 154
Add Your Business Listing and weebsite (Sep '14) Mar 15 wra10 7
News Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of ant... Mar 3 Trump is Winning 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC