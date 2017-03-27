Free fishing clinic at Hyde Farm

A free fishing clinic for youth will be at Hyde Farm, 721 Hyde Road in Marietta, on April 1, 8, 15 and 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Teach a Child to Fish" is a nonprofit organization with the mission of mentoring youth through fishing programs and helping help find their own true value of life, while preserving and protecting the great outdoors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.