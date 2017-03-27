Former Mount Paran teachers pleads gu...

Former Mount Paran teachers pleads guilty to sex with student, gets 10 years

A former teacher at Mount Paran Christian School pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges stemming from having a sexual relationship with a female student who was 17 years old and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the Cobb District Attorney's office.

