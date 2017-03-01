Former director: MHS band intertwined...

Former director: MHS band intertwined with Cobb's history

Former Marietta band director Boyd McKeown, now 92, recalled some of those historic moments during the Marietta Museum of History's monthly meeting of its "Remember When Club" Feb. 24. McKeown directed the band for 15 years, from 1954 to 1969.

