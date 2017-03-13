Facing deadline, lawmakers still talk...

Facing deadline, lawmakers still talking campus guns, budget

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Georgia lawmakers head into the final two weeks of the legislative session with a lot of unfinished business, including a state budget for the coming financial year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Witnesses: Three shot in drive-by at SW Atlanta... 2 hr Trump is the man 2
Women's Rights? 2 hr ThomasA 5
Did WGCL-TV (CBS 46) force Ben Swann to shut do... 2 hr Local 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Thomas 20,924
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 10 hr Stefan 607
News Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05) 10 hr THE TRUTH 608
Why are Blacks so racist? 16 hr ThomasA 5
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,665,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC