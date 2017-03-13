Facing deadline, lawmakers still talking campus guns, budget
Georgia lawmakers head into the final two weeks of the legislative session with a lot of unfinished business, including a state budget for the coming financial year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witnesses: Three shot in drive-by at SW Atlanta...
|2 hr
|Trump is the man
|2
|Women's Rights?
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Did WGCL-TV (CBS 46) force Ben Swann to shut do...
|2 hr
|Local
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Thomas
|20,924
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|Stefan
|607
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|10 hr
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Why are Blacks so racist?
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC