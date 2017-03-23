DOJ: Marietta man gets 10 years for child porn
A 72-year-old Marietta man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for transporting child pornography into the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 min
|Miggity Mac Daddy
|20,931
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|1 hr
|Lightone
|1
|Natural breast enhancement
|3 hr
|natural breast
|1
|Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|Alex
|33
|Creflo
|6 hr
|Nope
|6
|Ardith I love you
|8 hr
|Ardith the transg...
|10
|Add Your Business Listing and weebsite (Sep '14)
|Mar 15
|wra10
|7
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC