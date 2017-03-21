District Attorney: Marietta man will ...

District Attorney: Marietta man will go to jail for attacking 12-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: MDJonline.com

A 30-year-old Marietta man will spend 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges including aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy against a 12-year-old boy, according to a press release from the Cobb District Attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... 51 min Not gay 2
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 3 hr Victor Hugo 26
Rent Smart - in Evans, GA. Ripping off & Discri... 6 hr Soloman 5
Rodney Battles murder trial (Apr '08) 10 hr Avalanche187 9
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 11 hr Tolerman 5
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 15 hr Justagal 608
News First Listen: Shawty Lo, 'R.I.C.O.' 22 hr Trump is the man 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cobb County was issued at March 21 at 8:14PM EDT

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC