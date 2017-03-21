District Attorney: Marietta man will go to jail for attacking 12-year-old
A 30-year-old Marietta man will spend 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges including aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy against a 12-year-old boy, according to a press release from the Cobb District Attorney's office.
