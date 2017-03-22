Daytime Ballet Conservatory coming to the Georgia Ballet
For the first time in its 58-year history, the Marietta-based Georgia Ballet will offer a conservatory program for intermediate and advanced students aspiring to pursue careers in dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rent Smart - in Evans, GA. Ripping off & Discri...
|2 hr
|Trump is the man
|6
|Researchers: Travel ban could worsen doctor sho...
|2 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|6 hr
|Rlem
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Bayonne
|20,931
|Rodney Battles murder trial (Apr '08)
|10 hr
|Troubled name
|10
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|Tue
|TwatBreath
|28
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Tue
|Not gay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC