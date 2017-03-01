County approves Route 10X implementat...

County approves Route 10X implementation plan

22 hrs ago

Cobb commissioners on Tuesday approved the county's implementation plan for its Route 10X, a 26-mile limited-stop bus service running from Kennesaw State University's main campus to Atlanta, with stops including KSU's Marietta campus, Life University and SunTrust Park in Cobb County, as well as Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia State ... (more)

