County approves Route 10X implementation plan
Cobb commissioners on Tuesday approved the county's implementation plan for its Route 10X, a 26-mile limited-stop bus service running from Kennesaw State University's main campus to Atlanta, with stops including KSU's Marietta campus, Life University and SunTrust Park in Cobb County, as well as Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia State ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|20 min
|F_R_E_D
|1,858
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|1 hr
|F You
|31
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|1 hr
|Sasha
|6
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|2 hr
|Alihra
|63
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|2 hr
|Alihra
|32
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|2 hr
|Torus
|25
|Georgia Archives building implosion set for Sunday
|6 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC