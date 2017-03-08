Concerned residents push for tougher animal tethering restrictions
South Cobb resident Andrea Miller says dog owners in the county would still be allowed to keep their pets chained outside indefinitely even under tougher restrictions on animal tethering set to be considered by commissioners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. community starts 'tax revolt' after bills ...
|1 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off
|3 hr
|PROUD ARYAN COP
|10
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|3 hr
|Texxy
|1,939
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|lifesissettorhythm
|604
|Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile
|5 hr
|Davis
|1
|Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of ant...
|Mar 3
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Walker School's Latin Club celebrates Valentine...
|Feb 20
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC