Cobb senators clash over school vouchers

Cobb senators clash over school vouchers

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

State Sen. Hunter Hill, R-Smyrna, tried to tack on a school voucher amendment to this year's legislation addressing struggling schools, but only ended up butting heads with another Cobb senator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Ha Hair 20,932
Ardith I love you 2 hr Your crack pipe 11
Prince Hall Freemasons 4 hr Lightone 1
Natural breast enhancement 6 hr natural breast 1
Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14) 7 hr Alex 33
Add Your Business Listing and weebsite (Sep '14) Mar 15 wra10 7
News Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of ant... Mar 3 Trump is Winning 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,820,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC