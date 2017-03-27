Cobb police identify man killed in Friday plane crash
Officials said Westlake was piloting a green and white 1976 Cessna Citation back to Fulton County's Charlie Brown Airport when he radioed in that he was having mechanical troubles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Black Women
|1 min
|Nate Turner
|2
|Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of n...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|2 hr
|General Zod
|29
|Doraville To Lose Federal Funds
|8 hr
|jeff
|2
|Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08)
|13 hr
|Mike
|154
|Add Your Business Listing and weebsite (Sep '14)
|Mar 15
|wra10
|7
|Atlanta history teaches the violent toll of ant...
|Mar 3
|Trump is Winning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC