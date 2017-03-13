Cobb judge recuses self in Waffle House chairman's sex tape case
Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard has decided to recuse himself from two lawsuits involving the chairman of Waffle House, a secretly-recorded sex tape and accusations of extortion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|14
|Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer
|10 hr
|Kelly
|9
|Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11)
|11 hr
|NaTo3487
|23
|Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|BigBrotherAlmighty
|41
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|15 hr
|DoravilleDreaming
|2
|Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daughter to vic...
|18 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC