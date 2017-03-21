Cobb County School District could rel...

Cobb County School District could release career academy details soon

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

The Cobb School District could release more details about its $30 million career academy in the next few months, about four years after voters approved funding its construction, according to a district official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... 3 hr Christians In Nam... 3
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 13 hr TwatBreath 28
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... 17 hr Not gay 2
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 20 hr Victor Hugo 26
Rent Smart - in Evans, GA. Ripping off & Discri... 23 hr Soloman 5
Rodney Battles murder trial (Apr '08) Tue Avalanche187 9
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Tue Tolerman 5
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC