Civil War in Cobb County lecture today
Local Civil War historian Michael K. Shaffer will have a Civil War in Cobb County lecture today at 7 p.m. at the Roberts School Community and Education Center, 4681 School St. in Acworth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|14
|Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer
|7 hr
|Kelly
|9
|Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11)
|8 hr
|NaTo3487
|23
|Why Pittsburgh is better than Atlanta (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|BigBrotherAlmighty
|41
|GA: What You Need to Know About the End of Blue...
|12 hr
|DoravilleDreaming
|2
|Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daughter to vic...
|15 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC